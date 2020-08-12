x
Stabbing in east Toledo leaves one person injured; person of interest being questioned

One person has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing on the 1300 block of Utah St. on Monday night.
TOLEDO, Ohio — A person is in the hospital tonight and another is being questioned after a stabbing on Utah St. in east Toledo.

The stabbing occurred on the 1300 block of Utah St. One person was taken to the hospital following the incident, according to police on the scene. The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown and the victim's identity has not been released.

One person of interest is being questioned by authorities. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on air, online and on the WTOL 11 news app for more information as it becomes available. 

