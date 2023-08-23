Police investigating armed east Toledo break-in, assault involving 5 suspects

According to a report, one of the suspects fired off two gunshots while in the residence.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating an alleged armed break-in in east Toledo early Wednesday involving five suspects.

According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to a convenience store in the 500 block of Woodville Avenue regarding a call for a robbery at approximately 12:13 a.m. Upon arrival, police met with a a 24-year-old man who said he was at his home in bed in the 900 block of Rogers Street when five unknown men entered the upper unit of the duplex and demanded his money.

The victim told police one of the suspects had a gun and struck him in the head with it, causing a laceration. The suspect with the gun then allegedly fired off two rounds inside the residence, before all suspects fled the location. It is unknown if the suspects are accused of stealing anything.

Police arrived on the scene of the duplex and attempted to make contact with the residents of the lower unit. Per the report, officers began to force entry into the duplex after "repeated attempts" to make contact and check on the safety of the occupants.

Prior to breaching the door, an occupant yelled that he was coming to the door. Police then spoke with an occupant, who said all residents in the lower duplex were safe. The front door of the lower unit sustained "light damage", police claimed.

If you have information regarding this incident or the suspects, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.