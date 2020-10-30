Road rage, gunfire erupt in east Toledo, ending in arrest

Reports say 2 men involved had an ongoing feud that involved multiple, ongoing threats between them.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An apparent feud between two men erupted into road rage and gunfire on Freedom Street in east Toledo on Thursday, ending in an arrest.

According to police, crews responded to a report of shots fired on Freedom Street in east Toledo on Thursday.

Reports say Rickie Fry Jr. and another man had an ongoing feud that involved multiple, ongoing threats between the two.

Police say Fry drove his vehicle at a high rate of speed into the victim's vehicle Thursday, disabling it and causing property damage. Witnesses then saw the men get out of their respective vehicles and saw Fry chase the victim with a silver, semi-automatic handgun and fire two to three shots.

Both men left the Freedom Street area and then Fry returned a short time later and admitted ramming the vehicle and chasing the car's driver while carrying the gun, police say.

The other driver was found by authorities shortly after and was returned to the scene. He was uninjured.

The gun was recovered, as was other evidence at the scene.