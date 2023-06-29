17-year-old girl shot in east Toledo Wednesday, one person arrested

Police responded to the 500 block of Potter at approximately 3:30 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was shot in east Toledo Wednesday afternoon.

Toledo police and emergency crews responded to the 500 block of Potter Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and a call regarding a person shot. Upon arrival, crews located a 17-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS transported the victim to the hospital for what police described in a report as non-life threatening injuries.

Crews searched the area for a suspect and located 22-year-old Anthony Harris, whom they arrested.

Police continue to investigate.