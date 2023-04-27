ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY | Police provide photo of suspect in east Toledo robbery

Police ask that anyone with information call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Authorities are asking the public to help identify a suspect in an April 19 east Toledo robbery.

According to a Toledo police Facebook post, a suspect entered a store in the 700 block of Front Street and "acted as if he had a firearm" while demanding cash from the register.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Police did not report any injuries in the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the perpetrator of this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.

Police provided a picture of the suspect, which is included below:

