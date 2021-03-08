East Toledo man pleads not guilty to charges of murder, felonious assault

Michael Marsh is accused of shooting and killing a man outside of the Last Chance Saloon. Police say he also set off fireworks inside of a U-Haul truck on July 4.

An east Toledo man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of murder and felonious assault.

Michael Marsh is accused of shooting and killing 64-year-old Earl Price last month. The incident occurred at the Last Chance Saloon on Oak Street near Starr Avenue and Woodville Road on Aug. 3. According to police, 24-year-old Marsh shot the victim several times in front of the bar.

He was arraigned in Lucas County Common Pleas Court and has a pretrial hearing set for next month.

Marsh is also accused of causing a massive explosion of fireworks inside of a U-Haul truck on Independence Day. Several people were hurt and the truck was destroyed as a result.

Marsh is currently behind bars on a $150,000 bond.