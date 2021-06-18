East Toledo man charged with soliciting prostitution of a minor

TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo man was arrested Thursday after police say he booked a hotel room for the purpose of a minor engaging in commercial sex.
Thomas Welch, 34, is charged with compelling prostitution, a third-degree felony. Court records indicate the alleged incident happened Nov. 18.
Police say Welch purchased a room at the Days Inn on Miami Street and used it for the juvenile to engage in commercial sex acts. According to court documents, Welch also used the victim's phone number to advertise on a website and solicit dates.
Welch's bond was set at $250,000 in Toledo Municipal Court.