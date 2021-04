The female victim required 11 staples and four stitches to close a head wound.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo man has been charged after police say he hit a woman in the head with a baseball bat.

James Bell, 44, of the 100 block of Elgin Avenue, is charged with felonious assault. According to court documents, a female victim was struck with the bat Sunday and knocked unconscious.

The woman needed 11 staples and four sutures to close the laceration. She also sustained a concussion.