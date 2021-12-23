East Toledo man assaulted in November dies; suspect charged with murder

46-year-old David Fishbein was found Nov. 22 laying in the road in the 700 block of Utah Street. He died Dec. 6 while receiving treatment in Columbus.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man who was assaulted in east Toledo last month is now dead and a man in custody is now charged with murder.

46-year-old David Fishbein was found Nov. 22 laying in the road in the 700 block of Utah Street. Officers on the scene said he was suffering from a major head wound.

Keith Thompson, 47, was arrested Dec. 17. Police say the incident likely started as an argument between neighbors.

Fishbein died Dec. 6 while receiving treatment at a Columbus hospital. Thompson was indicted Wednesday on a murder charge.