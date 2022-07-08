House shot at least 12 times with family inside in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two adults and two children were inside an east Toledo home in the 1000 block of Mott Avenue when the residence was struck by at least twelve bullets overnight on Friday, Toledo police said.
There were no injuries and there are no suspects at the time, according to a police report.
Several shell casings were recovered from the scene and the incident is under investigation.
If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.