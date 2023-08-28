East Toledo store hit by armed robber Saturday

An 18-year-old Dollar General cashier told Toledo police that a suspect entered the store, showed a firearm and demanded money from the register before fleeing.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after an armed robbery over the weekend in east Toledo.

Officers responded to a Dollar General in the 400 block of E. Broadway Street just after 9 p.m. Saturday, according to a Toledo Police Department report.

An 18-year-old cashier told police that an unknown suspect allegedly entered the store, showed a gun and demanded money from the register. The employee handed over an unknown amount of cash and the suspect fled the scene.

No injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation by Toledo police as an armed robbery.

If you have any information that may help police regarding this crime or any others in our area, you are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

