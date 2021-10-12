East Toledo Days Inn posts $100K bond after judge orders year-long closure due to crime, code violations

The Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board was able to connect with 41 people staying at the Miami Street Days Inn, 21 of whom were children.

The owner of an east Toledo Days Inn posted a $100,000 cash bond after the business was ordered to close its doors for at least one year due to various criminal activity and building code violations last month.

This means the hotel will stay open for the time being as its owner, Toledo Nights, Inc., fights to appeal the decision. As of Tuesday, there was no timeline for the appeal.

The Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board reportedly went to the location at 1800 Miami St. and was able to connect with 41 people staying there, 21 of whom were children. Representatives with the board are currently working to find them housing.

The city of Toledo filed the lawsuit in December 2020 against Toledo Nights, Inc., attempting to padlock the Miami Street Days Inn for one year. According to court documents, Toledo Municipal Court Judge Joseph Howe granted the shuttering on Sept. 14.

Representatives for the city provided evidence of six arrests and convictions of people using the hotel for nefarious purposes, as well as 10 examples of alleged drug overdoses.

In its lawsuit, the city said police were called to the hotel 182 times between January 2018 and November 2020. Those calls included:

15 reports of assault

13 reports of domestic violence

10 reports of fighting

30 reports of disorderly conduct

Nine reports of theft

Six robberies

Two burglaries

Nine drug overdoses

Court documents went on to state that in May 2020, the Division of Building Inspection found a number of building code violations, including structural defects, electrical code violations, plumbing defects, defects in the building's heating and air.