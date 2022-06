Police are still attempting to identify the suspects, who committed the robbery on May 24.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two suspects used a credit card stolen from a purse in May to ride VEO scooters in Toledo.

The suspects stole the purse from a vehicle on May 24 in the 300 block of Raymer Boulevard in East Toledo.

If you have any information you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 or more.