East Toledo death ruled homicide, victim of strangulation, Lucas Co. Coroner reports

Police responded to an east Toledo apartment regarding a possible drug overdose Thursday. The death was ultimately ruled a homicide.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The death of a person in east Toledo was ruled a homicide, according to a Lucas County Coroner report issued Friday.

Officials said Toledo police crews were dispatched to an apartment in the 500 block of E. Broadway Street for a possible drug overdose Thursday. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene at 2:15 p.m.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy on the body, who was identified as 35-year-old Lacey Bassett, and determined the cause of death to be strangulation.

If you have information regarding this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.