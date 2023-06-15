Police arrest two suspects in east Toledo breaking and entering incident

Toledo police responded to the 400 block of Potter Street early Wednesday on a call for a break in. The investigation led to two arrests.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a call for a break in in east Toledo led to two arrests early Wednesday.

According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to a call for a breaking and entering incident in the 400 block of Potter Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Upon investigation, police identified 29-year-old Steven Johnson as a suspect and went to his residence in the 1400 block of Liberty Street to arrest him.

Crews arrived at the residence by 5:30 a.m. and attempted to convince Johnson, who was inside, to exit. When Johnson refused, law enforcement forced entry through the front door and arrested him, police claimed.

Ryan Willford, 19, was also inside the residence. Police arrested Willford on an outstanding Domestic Violence warrant.

Both Johnson and Willford were booked into Lucas County Jail.

