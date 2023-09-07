Police investigating armed robbery at east Toledo convenience store

Police said the suspect brandished a weapon and demanded cash from the register.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at an east Toledo convenience store Wednesday afternoon.

According to a report from Toledo police, crews responded to a 7-Eleven in the 1300 block of Navarre Avenue regarding an armed robbery at approximately 12:48 p.m. An employee told police an unknown suspect entered the store before displaying a handgun and demanding money from the cash register.

The employee then gave the suspect an undetermined amount of money from the register. The suspect then fled the scene.

If you have information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers ate 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

