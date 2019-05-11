EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — A male suspect is dead following an apparent domestic violence incident in East Cleveland Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the 13800 block of Superior Avenue around 3:40 p.m. and saw a man beating a woman with a gun. The suspect then allegedly pointed the weapon at the woman's head, and the officers "issued several commands for the male to drop the firearm." When the suspect did not, police shot him.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, later died at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. The woman is still being treated for injuries sustained during the incident.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, per department protocol. In addition, 3News is awaiting bodycam footage from the scene.

The is a developing story. Please stay with 3News for any further updates.