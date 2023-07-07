Authorities identify suspect in Monroe Co. Dunham's robbery, ask public to call 911 if seen

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the suspect produced a gun after asking the clerk to ring up an item at the register.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — UPDATE: The Monroe County's Sheriff Office has identified 55-year-old Ray Edward Vanlandingham as a suspect in this case. According to authorities, Vanlandingham is believed to still be in the area of Monroe and/or Frenchtown Township.

If you see Vanlandingham or have information regarding his location, you are asked to contact 911 immediately. According to authorities, the suspect has a history of violent crimes and should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him if seen, the sheriff's office said.

The original story is below:

Authorities with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a suspect allegedly robbed a sports store in Frenchtown Township Thursday evening.

In a press release, officials said a suspect entered the Dunham's Sports location in the 2100 block of N. Telegraph Road at approximately 6:15 p.m. The suspect approached the cash register and asked the clerk for an item.

As the clerk began ringing him up and opened the register, the suspect produced a firearm, before stealing an undisclosed amount of money, authorities claimed. The suspect then fled from the store southbound on foot.

A Monroe County deputy responded to the scene and used a police service dog to begin tracking the suspect. However, they were not able to locate the suspect, according to a report.

Authorities said the suspect is described as an older white male, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a a thing build. He had a "very tan" complexion, short hair and was wearing a black T-shirt, gray hat and dark pants.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the suspect in this incident, authorities ask that you contact the Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-speakup or online by clicking here. You can remain anonymous.

MORE LOCAL CRIME HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.