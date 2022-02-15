Dundee PD: Crews on scene of 'minor chemical explosion' believed to be homemade 'Drano bomb'; 2nd device found nearby

The explosion happened on the 600 block of Rawson Street. There are no known injuries. Michigan State Police have responded to remove a second device nearby.

DUNDEE, Mich. — Dundee police and fire crews are on the scene of a "minor chemical explosion" Tuesday night.

The device is believed to be a homemade "Drano bomb," according to a post from the Dundee Police Department on Facebook. The explosion occurred in the 600 block of Rawson Street near Dundee High School.

A second device was found nearby, Dundee police say, and Michigan State Police ordnance removal and hazmat crews have been called to assist in safely removing and preserving the device for evidence.

No injuries have been reported and residents at Village Point Apartments are being evacuated as a precaution due to "chemical agents" from the explosion.

Shelter is being provided off-site.

There is no word if anyone is in custody in connection to the incident.

This is a developing story.