21-year-old Tanner Cook said he was recording a prank video inside Dulles Town Center when 31-year-old Alan Colie allegedly shot him in the stomach.

STERLING, Va. — The victim critically injured inside Dulles Town Center mall said he was recording a prank video for his YouTube page when he was shot.

Tanner Cook, 21, remained in the intensive care unit the next day with his mother by his side after one bullet pierced through his stomach and liver.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office did not publicly identify Tanner Cook, but court documents and a Loudoun County General District Court judge identified him during the arraignment for the suspect, Alan Colie, 31, of Leesburg.

Officials arrested and charged Colie on Sunday with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm within a building.

Sheriff Mike Chapman said the shooting was a result of a fight that broke out in the food court between both men. The gunfire caused panic among mallgoers.

A video recorded by Instagram user @thisismyu5ername captured Colie being arrested on the ground.

As the investigation continues, Cook spoke exclusively to WUSA9 from his hospital bed after undergoing surgery. Cook, a content creator for the YouTube page Classified Goons, said he was playing jokes with Colie for another video.

“I was playing a prank and a simple practical joke, and this guy didn't take it very well,” said Tanner Cook.

His friend was recording the video when Colie allegedly pulled out his gun. The family said the footage is now part of evidence.

“He didn’t say anything to me,” added Tanner Cook.

Despite what led up to the gunfire, Tanner Cook’s father said the shooting was shocking and unnecessary.

“They were making a video at the mall and trying to have fun with people and this guy wasn't having fun,” added Jeramy Cook. “There was a phone that was around him and they were interviewing or talking to him, and he didn't like it and he pulled out his gun and shot my son.”

Tanner Cook stressed his family is relying on God and their faith to show support for his son. He even said he has no ill will, anger, or bitterness towards Colie.

“We need restoration, we need healing, and we need to come together,” said Jeramy Cook. “I pray for this young man and pray that he finds God in this. I believe that God saved our son's life, and he could have easily died but that's not the outcome. God has plans for my son."

“It’s surreal,” said his grandfather Mike Cook. “It’s obviously been unnerving and some fear running in and out, but we live on faith and not fear.”

The mall reopened on Monday after being shut down for a whole day.

Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall said she fielded many calls from worried constituents. Her focus is not only the victim but the people who witnessed the shooting.

“I've heard from so many of my constituents and they're traumatized,” said Randall. “The victims are more than just people directly involved. People have secondary trauma from this and may never walk back into this mall again.”

Despite his injuries, Tanner Cook said it will not stop him from creating videos.

During his arraignment on Monday, Colie was assigned a public defender.