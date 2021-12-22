Ohio State Highway Patrol reminding motorists to drive sober this holiday season

State troopers hoping to reduce accidents after 10 fatal crashes killed 12 people during the 2020 holiday period.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As people start to travel to their holiday celebration, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists that caution behind the wheel is of the utmost importance.

During the 2020 reporting period, Dec. 24 through Dec. 27, state troopers made 145 arrests for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI). Four of the 10 fatal crashes in 2020 were speed and OVI-related.

“As usual, we expect traffic to pick up as holiday celebrations begin, and being responsible when traveling to and from holiday gatherings is key to everyone’s safety,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “Please don’t forget to wear your seatbelt, and if you plan on drinking, please designate a driver.”

Col. Richard S. Fambro of the State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to take all the necessary measures to keep people safe.