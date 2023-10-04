Driver who crashed truck into Toledo elementary school indicted on OVI charge, more

Ryan Hasselbach was indicted Wednesday on charges including operating a vehicle under the influence, driving under an OVI suspension and vandalism.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County grand jury has indicted a driver who crashed his truck into a Point Place elementary school after a police pursuit in the early morning hours of Sept. 20.

Ryan Hasselbach was indicted Wednesday on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, driving under an OVI suspension, vandalism and failure to comply with the signal of a police officer.

In dash cam footage released by Washington Township police, the pursuit, crash and arrest of Hasselbach are shown. He crashed through an exterior wall of Shoreland Elementary School on Suder Avenue in Point Place. In a report, police estimated the collision caused "an estimated excess of $150,000 in floodwater, structural and ancillary damages."

Police said Hasselbach was driving at speeds of 90 to 100 mph before losing control of the truck.

