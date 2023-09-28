TPD: Driver crashes into east Toledo porch after hit-and-run on ambulance

It is currently unclear if anyone was injured in either of the crashes Thursday night.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A driver crashed into an east Toledo porch Thursday night after doing a hit-and-run on an ambulance, Toledo police told WTOL 11.

The driver rear-ended an ambulance near the intersection of Oak Street and Navarre Avenue and then fled the scene.

The driver then crashed into the porch of a home on Navarre and Kingston avenues, TPD said.

It is currently unclear if anyone was injured in either of the crashes.

The owner of the home told WTOL that he was at home when the crash happened and felt his house shake.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Damages from the crash with the ambulance can be seen below:

