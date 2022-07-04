Two men shot overnight Monday in south Toledo

The victims' conditions are unknown and no arrests have been made, according to the Toledo Police Department.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men were shot just before 3 a.m. on Monday in south Toledo.

Both of the victims' conditions and ages are unknown and no arrests have been made, according to the Toledo Police Department.

The double shooting happened at the Briarwood Apartments of Toledo on Ryewyck Drive and Plum Leaf Lane.

Both of the victims were transported to the hospital by life squad.

TPD said they are still looking for the shooter and entered one apartment with guns drawn to clear it.