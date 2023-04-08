Former Columbus police officer charged with murder in death of Donavan Lewis

Ricky Anderson, who was a 30-year veteran with the Columbus Division of Police, was charged with murder and reckless homicide in connection to Donovan Lewis’ death.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County grand jury has chosen to indict a former police officer who fatally shot a 22-year-old man while serving a warrant nearly a year ago.

The incident happened on Aug. 30, 2022, in the 3200 block of Sullivant Avenue. Officers were at the scene to arrest Lewis on multiple warrants including domestic violence and assault.

Police bodycam footage showed Anderson opening a bedroom door in an apartment and immediately shooting the 20-year-old, who was in bed.

Lewis appeared to be holding a vape pen before he was shot. No weapon was found.

Officers handcuffed him, carried him outside the apartment and performed life-saving measures. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to the coroner’s report, Lewis died within minutes of being shot. He was shot in the abdomen and the bullet damaged internal organs before becoming lodged in his pelvis.

Toxicology testing found nicotine and THC in Lewis' blood. The report does not indicate if Lewis was under the influence at the time of his death.

Anderson was placed on administrative leave.

According to Anderson's personnel file, there were 10 citizen complaints against him in 2001, including the use of force and violating police rules.

In March 2023, Anderson retired from the police department in bad standing because of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigation.

The indictment was announced after the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation completed its investigation. The case was then brought to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office on Dec. 8, 2022, for consideration of charges.

A warrant has been issued for Anderson's arrest.

Lewis' mother Rebecca Duran spoke to the public Friday after the indictment was announced by the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office.

“We are relieved that a grand jury concluded what we've known all along: Officer Ricky Anderson broke the law when he shot and killed an unarmed Donovan Lewis as he laid in his bed," attorneys representing Lewis' mother Rebecca Duran said. "CPD bodycam video showed this clearly and nothing has changed in almost a year. Although Mr. Lewis' family is pleased that his killer will soon face a jury of his peers, they are incredibly disappointed that it took so long to come to this conclusion in the first place. Mr. Lewis' family understands that although there are many good officers doing their best to protect citizens, when an officer violates policy or breaks the law, they must be held accountable. As prosecutors pursue Mr. Anderson in the criminal case, we will continue to fight for justice and accountability in our civil case. Our hope is that no other parent has to bury their child as the result of a reckless act by a member of law enforcement.”

The Columbus chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police issued a statement on the indictment.

"While the grand jury plays an important role in our system of justice, the grand jurors only hear the evidence the prosecutor wants it to hear," Brian Steel, the executive vice president of the police union, said in part. "There is no defense attorney, no cross-examination, no judge, essentially no rules."

Mark Collins, the attorney representing Anderson, said the case is "not about if Ricky Anderson made the decision to use deadly force, but why he made the decision to use deadly force."

"As we progress through litigation, the evidence will show that it was because he was justified in doing so," Collins said.

