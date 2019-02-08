EDGEWATER, Colorado — TV bounty hunter Duane "Dog" Chapman said he will offer a "large cash reward" to anyone who can help him find the person who stole his late wife’s personal items from the store he owns in Edgewater.

The front door of the Dog the Bounty Hunter Store at 2547 Sheridan Boulevard is boarded up and taped off Friday morning after reports that the store was burglarized on Thursday.

9NEWS has reached out to police to confirm the burglary but have not heard back.

“The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead,” Duane "Dog" Chapman wrote in a tweet. “LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION FIR WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS!!!”

The store sells apparel, merchandise and souvenirs from the reality show "Dog the Bounty Hunter."

Beth Chapman, 51, died in June in Hawaii, where she lived with her family. She had been battling cancer for about two years. Duane and Beth Chapman were both born and raised in Colorado.

They both starred in the A&E reality show until it was canceled in 2012. The show followed the couple as they apprehended people who avoided arrest warrants.

