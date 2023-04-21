Mother of murder victim torn about results of trial

Tracena Dickerson has been desperate for closure following the murder of her son Chris Dickerson. A double trial resulted in one guilty verdict and one mistrial.

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — A Lenawee County mother is emotionally torn about the outcome of her son's murder trial.

Terry Trevino and Andrew Cecil were tried in Chris Dickerson's death together but with two separate juries. Trevino was found guilty of second-degree murder, but Cecil's jury was deadlocked. He'll be re-tried and is back in court for a hearing in June.

Dickerson's mother, Tracena, has been desperate for some kind of closure since her son was killed in 2019. She last saw her son on Jan. 20, 2019. He was found dead about a month later in a wooded area of Medina Township.

Tracena believes the murder was retaliation. Chris was set to testify in late January 2019 that Cecil stabbed him in May of 2018, causing him to be airlifted to the hospital.

Following Thursday's verdict, she feels like her heart is split. "One half is joy and the other half is, we're not done yet. We haven't gotten to the finish line yet," Tracena said.

Tracena testified on behalf of her son and believes Chris' voice was heard in the courtroom.

Meanwhile, she feels for the families involved and wants criminals to know their actions affect a lot of people.

"He was my baby. I carried him for nine months. I raised him. He was mine and they took that away from me and I will never get that back," Tracena said.

Trevino's sentencing is scheduled for June.

Two other men have been charged in the case: Austin Richardson, who pleaded down to lesser second-degree murder charges, and David Taylor, who was charged with being an accessory to murder.