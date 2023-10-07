Man arrested in Monroe County hotel bathroom after I-75 chase overnight

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the man had crashed his vehicle before fleeing to the hotel

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — A 22-year-old from Detroit was taken into custody while hiding in a hotel bathroom in Monroe County after fleeing from police early Saturday morning.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the man was fleeing from Washington Twp. police on I-75 around 2 a.m. when his vehicle crashed near Erie Rd.

The sheriff’s office says the driver fled the crash site and ran into an area of thick brush on the east side of the expressway, after which police set up a perimeter.

A short time later, sheriff’s deputies found the man in a bathroom at the Pier Inn Hotel on Super Eight Drive off Luna Pier Rd. in Luna Pier.

An 18-year-old passenger of the car, also from Detroit was taken into custody and released a short time later.

The man is believed to have been driving a stolen car from Putnam County.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7571.

