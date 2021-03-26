Detroit homicide suspect arrested in Bluffton; guns seized

Eugene Jerome Lemons was taken into custody at the Fairway Inn.

BLUFFTON, Ohio — A suspect in a Detroit homicide was arrested in Bluffton Thursday.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office received a request for assistance from Bluffton Police in apprehending Eugene Jerome Lemons. Lemons was wanted by Detroit Police in connection to a homicide.

Lemons was located at the Fairway Inn on State Rt. 103, and was taken into custody without incident.

A search warrant was obtained for Lemons' hotel room. Two high power rifles and ammunition were seized.