Detroit homicide suspect arrested in Bluffton; guns seized

BLUFFTON, Ohio — A suspect in a Detroit homicide was arrested in Bluffton Thursday.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Office received a request for assistance from Bluffton Police in apprehending Eugene Jerome Lemons. Lemons was wanted by Detroit Police in connection to a homicide.
Lemons was located at the Fairway Inn on State Rt. 103, and was taken into custody without incident.
A search warrant was obtained for Lemons' hotel room. Two high power rifles and ammunition were seized.
The investigation is ongoing.