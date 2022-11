Deshawn Larde pleaded no contest Monday to involuntary manslaughter in the murder of 33-year-old Miles Crawford, who was found shot in north Toledo in November 2021.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man charged with the November 2021 murder of Miles Crawford, 33, was sentenced to a total of seven to 10 years in prison Monday after pleading no contest to involuntary manslaughter.

Deshawn Larde was arrested at his home on Feb. 9, 2022, and was charged with Crawford's murder.

Crawford was found shot on Nov. 21, 2021, in the area of East Weber and Maple streets in north Toledo's Lagrange neighborhood.