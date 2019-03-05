Defiance police are looking for a man who was allegedly involved in a drug deal that turned into an attempted robbery at gun point on April 28.

Police say a warrant is issued for 34-year-old Pablo Losoya Jr. for aggravated robbery.

Police say Losoya and 24-year-old Jonathon Foster of Defiance arranged a drug deal on Power Dam Rd., but when both parties arrived, the two tried to rob the other individuals involved at gun point.

Police say after a short fight the individuals were able to get away, but their vehicle was hit by several gun shots fired by Losoya and Foster.

Police say the car belongs to 30-year-old George Mack of Defiance, who was later arrested for obstruction of justice and is currently being held at CCNO.

Police say Losoya should be considered armed and dangerous. His last known address is 361 Front St., Cygnet.

Anyone with information should call the Defiance County Sheriff's Office at 419-784-1155 or your local law enforcement agency.

Police have arrested Foster and another man, 23-year-old Seth Aldrich of Defiance, in connection with the incident.

Foster was charged with aggravated robbery and Aldrich was charged with tempering with evidence.

Foster is being held at the Paulding County Sheriff's Office Jail on a probation violation and is scheduled to appear in court on May .

Aldrich is being held at CCNO and will appear in court on Friday.

The case is under investigation; police believe further chargers will be coming.