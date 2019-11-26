DEFIANCE, Ohio — The Defiance County Sheriff's Office arrested a Defiance man as a result of a child abuse investigation.

Robert Baker, 68, was charged with two counts of sexual battery and three counts of gross sexual imposition, both felonies of the first degree.

Police say the alleged incidents occurred between 2016 and 2018 and involved minors under the age of 15 years old.

Baker, who has a Breckler Rd. address, is being held at CCNO and is scheduled to appear in Defiance Municipal Court on Nov. 27.