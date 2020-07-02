DEFIANCE, Ohio — A Defiance man is behind bars following his arrest on child sex abuse charges. William Shock, 67, was arrested on one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, and was taken to Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

According to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel, the case against Shock alleges that he had sexual contact with a child younger than 12 years old.

Shock appeared in Defiance Municipal Court on Friday morning. The case has been forwarded to the Defiance County Prosecutor's Office for further review and presentation to a Defiance County Grand Jury.

The Defiance County Job and Family Services and Children's Service Division assisted in the case.

