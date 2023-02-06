Prosecutors to seek death penalty against Bryan Kohberger in Idaho murders case

Latah County prosecutors will seek the death penalty against Bryan Kohberger, which is considered the maximum penalty in first-degree murder cases.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The state of Idaho intends to seek the death penalty against Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death in November.

Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson submitted a notice of the state’s intent to the court Monday.

In the notice, Thompson wrote that “statutory aggravating circumstances” appear to exist in the case including that multiple murders appeared to be committed at the same time, the murder was “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel,” the defendant showed “utter disregard for human life,” the murder was committed in the perpetration of other charges, including burglary, and/or that the defendant showed “a propensity to commit murder” that will result in a “continuing threat to society.”

Thompson said the state did not receive any mitigating circumstances that would prohibit them from seeking the death penalty.

The state had 60 days from when Kohberger’s plea was entered May 21 to decide whether it would seek the death penalty.

In Idaho, the death penalty is considered the maximum penalty when it comes to defendants who either plead guilty or are found guilty of first-degree murder. Since the crime took place in Idaho, lethal injection would be the legal form of capital punishment.

Legal experts have said pursuing the death penalty will slow down the trial process, as prosecutors need to demonstrate that the crime is so egregious that the death penalty is warranted.