Deal Avenue 'Jane Doe' identified as relative of 2009 homicide victim Cindy Sumner

TOLEDO, Ohio — We now know the identity of the woman whose remains were found inside an east Toledo home last week.

Debbie Sumner learned the news Tuesday morning.

"You're just drawn," Sumner said. "You're just drawn because you're trying to figure out why this would have happened to her."

Toledo police informed Sumner that her 54-year-old niece Diana Turk, fondly known as Diane, had been killed. Turk's family gathered outside the house where her body had been found to come to grips with the news.

"It's been emotional. You get drained by this, and we just want somebody to come by and help us and tell us what they know about Diane and why it happened," Sumner said.

Turk's family and friends spent the day remembering who she was. They said she could get along with anyone and was well-known in the south end of Toledo.

"We are all devastated to know that Diane is no longer with us," Turk's cousin, Shelly Webb, said. "She was very kind, and she was very caring, and she cared about people."

The coroner ruled Turk's death a homicide and said she died from blunt force trauma to the head and chest. Police are still investigating, but Turk's family said justice will come faster if someone speaks up and shares what they know.

"You always think in the back of your mind that things won't happen to you and your family, and unfortunately, tragedy does happen," Sumner said.

And for Turk's family, tragedy has happened more than once.

Turk's family told WTOL 11 that she is related to Cindy Sumner. Cindy Sumner was 21 years old when she disappeared in August 2009. Her body was found inside an abandoned north Toledo warehouse that September. Her accused killer died in the Lucas County Jail while awaiting trial in 2013.

WTOL 11 reached out to the Toledo Police Department for information on this connection and if investigators believe their deaths may also be connected. At the time of this writing, we have not yet heard back.

If you have any information that may help police, you're asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.