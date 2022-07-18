Man killed in Akron shooting Sunday afternoon

The 55-year-old victim was found in a Copley Road parking lot with a gunshot wound.

AKRON, Ohio — A 55-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Akron on Sunday afternoon in the 900 block of Copley Road.

It was around 3:30 p.m. when Akron police officers responded to the scene at a parking lot.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound,” according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The victim was taken to an Akron hospital, where he was later pronounced dead at 4:04 p.m. He has since been identified as Derrick Patterson, a city resident.

"Based on preliminary information developed, investigators believe that the victim was involved in an altercation with at least two unknown suspects before the fatal shooting," according to a press release from the Akron Police Department.

Detectives also say it's believed Patterson was struck by the suspect’s vehicle before the shooting. Investigators are working to identify two subjects who are considered persons of interest in connection with the fatal shooting, according to Akron police.

