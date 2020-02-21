DAYTON, Ohio — Ethan Kollie, 24, of Kettering, a friend of the Dayton mass shooter Connor Betts, was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Thursday to 32 months in prison for illegally possessing firearms and lying on federal firearms form 4473.

Kollie pleaded guilty to the crimes in November.

Federal agents interviewed Kollie on Aug. 4, 2019, in connection to the mass shooting earlier that day in Dayton.

During searches of Kollie and his residence, law enforcement officers recovered a micro Draco pistol, which was loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, additional weapons, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and psychedelic mushroom grow equipment.

When purchasing the micro Draco pistol in May 2019, Kollie lied on an ATF form asking if he was an unlawful user of or addict to marijuana or any other controlled substance. Kollie answered no, when in fact he knew he was an unlawful user of marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms.

Kollie illegally possessed at various times four firearms in total, namely, the micro Draco pistol, a 9mm handgun, a 38 Special revolver, and an AM-15 semi-automatic rifle. The micro Draco pistol and the AM-15 are both semi-automatic weapons and could accept more than 15 rounds of ammunition.

Kollie helped Betts assemble the AM-15 used in the mass shooting and the two practiced firing the gun at a local shooting range. The assembly and practice shooting constitute two separate illegal possessions by Kollie of the gun.

“Kollie will forever be connected to the tragic events of August 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio,” said U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers. “He bought the upper receiver to the AM-15, a 100-round double drum magazine and body armor for Betts. We will chase down the origins of all weapons used in violence and hold all accountable for their crimes.”

DeVillers is joined by Chris Hoffman, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division; Jonathan McPherson, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); and Dayton Police Chief Richard S. Biehl in announcing the sentence imposed today by Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Rose. First Assistant United States Attorney Vipal J. Patel and Deputy Criminal Chief Dominick S. Gerace are representing the United States in this case.