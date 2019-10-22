TOLEDO, Ohio — Heather Reese, the woman seen on video slapping a 3-year-old at a west Toledo daycare, pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning in court.

Reese appeared in Toledo Municipal Court with an attorney this morning. She entered a plea of not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault.

No word yet on when she will have her next court appearance.

Reese was immediately fired from the day care when the video came to light on Oct. 16. The video shows her trying to feed the boy. He spits out the food and she hits him across the face.

His mother, Cassandra Sullivan, said she's worried this wasn't the first time and says she'll be going back to the day care to look at more video.

"She smacked him so comfortably. If you notice in the video that none of the other kids even reacted from the situation, you know what I mean? It was a normal thing. That's what got to me," said Sullivan.

Bright Beginning posted on Facebook saying the worker had immediately been fired. The post went on to say the daycare filed a police report and staff will go through additional training.

