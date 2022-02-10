DASHCAM VIDEO: Driver of stolen U-Haul arrested in Indiana after 54-mile chase

Geramie Evans, of Illinois, evaded police in the Toledo area and fled westbound into Indiana.

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — An Illinois man was arrested Monday night in Indiana after police say he evaded authorities in Toledo and led police in Indiana on a 54-mile chase

Geramie Evans, 26, of Wheaton, Ill., was taken into custody after the pursuit. He is facing numerous charges.

According to Indiana State Police, dispatch received a call from the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Monday night informing them troopers were involved in a pursuit of a stolen U-Haul van in the Toledo area. Officers had reason to believe the driver was in Indiana.

Dashcam video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows police pursuing the vehicle at high rates of speed on I-475 near Holland. The driver then maneuvered around a parked police vehicle on an exit ramp and continued to flee.

Authorities in Ohio eventually called off the pursuit due to safety hazards.

The vehicle was spotted just after 9 p.m. traveling westbound on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 90, about two miles west of the Elkhart exit. Indiana State Police Officer Garrett Tharp witnessed the driver of the U-Haul make several moving violations.

The driver refused to stop and fled westbound. Evans hit stop sticks at mile marker 72, which deflated both driver side tires, but did not stop.

The suspect ran over another set of stop sticks at mile marker 63, which deflated a passenger-side tire. He continued diving on three rims, throwing sparks from the vehicle.

Evans eventually came to a stop near mile marker 36 in Porter County. He was taken to the hospital for a certified test after police located suspected marijuana and believed Evans to be under the influence.

While at the hospital, a medical issue unrelated to the chase was discovered and Evans was admitted for observation. He was released Thursday and transported the Elkhart County Jail.