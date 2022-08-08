Man found guilty in May 2021 homicide at Spotlight nightclub

Darryl Lathan will be sentenced on Sept. 6 for the murder of Armonte Rodgers. He was found guilty of murder, felonious assault and failure to comply on Friday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Darryl Lathan, who was indicted in October for the murder of Armonte Rodgers in May 2021 at the Spotlight nightclub in south Toledo, was found guilty on Friday of murder, felonious assault and failure to comply by a Lucas County judge.

He will be sentenced on Sept. 6 at 9 a.m.

Rodgers was shot May 16 at the nightclub South Reynolds Road and later died at the hospital.

A murder warrant was issued in early October for Lathan, who was already incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on an unrelated charge of violating a court order after a previous drug charge conviction.

Lathan was convicted of that violation on May 6, which was 10 days before the shooting death of Rodgers.

Lathan was given a stay on the beginning of his jail time for the drug conviction until May 24, meaning he allegedly killed Rodgers during the 22-day window he was given between conviction and jail.

