Toledo man sentenced for 2022 murders of Damia Ezell, Cayvon Wells

A Lucas County judge on Monday sentenced Byron Cleveland to 39 years in prison for two separate 2022 murders of a 10-year-old and a 21-year-old.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County judge on Monday sentenced a Toledo man for charges he was convicted of in two separate 2022 murders: 10-year-old Damia Ezell and 21-year-old Cayvon Wells.

Byron Cleveland, 20, pleaded guilty to one count each of involuntary manslaughter in both murders after taking a plea deal. His sentences combine to 39 years with a maximum sentence of 53 years.

He also pleaded guilty to three other charges in Wells' murder: felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and participation in a criminal gang.

A judge also handed down a decision for Carmanetta Wilson's role in the death of Damia, who was killed when authorities said someone shot into her uncle's vehicle in which she was a passenger in the 1900 block of Collingwood Boulevard.

Wilson withdrew her not guilty plea and entered a plea of no contest to obstructing justice. Her sentencing is set for Sept. 28 at 9 a.m.

Dearryl Cornelious, charged with aggravated murder and attempted murder in Damia's death, is due back in court on Nov. 27 at 9 a.m.

A judge also sentenced Stephaun Gaston, 29, to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of participation in a criminal gang for the murder of Wells. His maximum sentence is seven-and-a-half years.

Wells was fatally shot while in his car in a central Toledo alley on the afternoon of May 15, 2022.

Javell Mulligan-Giles, 22, was also sentenced on Sept. 7 to 10 years in prison after he took an Alford plea to involuntary manslaughter and participation in a criminal gang he faced in Wells' murder, both charges he faced in Wells' murder. He has a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.