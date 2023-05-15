Cleveland man questions judge on $750,000 bond, gives middle finger amid allegations he kidnapped woman and put her in plastic container

Dalontay Edmond-Geiger Sr. was arrested after police allegedly found the 60-year-old woman amid a welfare check at his residence.

When a judge set bond at $750,000 for Dalontay Edmond-Geiger Sr. -- a 31-year-old Cleveland man accused of kidnapping a 60-year-old woman and putting her in a plastic container -- he questioned the judge's decision at his arraignment Monday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

Edmond-Geiger: “$750,000?”

Judge: “That’s correct, and there’s also a probation hold."

Edmond-Geiger: "OK. Could you all lift the hold and at least let me try to post bond? I don’t think nobody in the courtroom got $750,000.”

Judge: “You’ll have to speak with the judge assigned to this case, which is Judge Hollie Gallagher.”

Edmond-Geiger closed his comments by saying the bond amount was "crazy" before giving a middle finger.

His court appearance comes after an indictment was announced in the case last week.

Edmond-Geiger Sr. allegedly picked up the victim and gave her a ride to his residence near West 97th Street and Henley Court in Cleveland.

The woman was found alive on May 2 inside a small, plastic container as Cleveland police made a welfare check at Edmond-Geiger’s residence. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.

“He physically assaulted her, stabbed her in the arm, zip tied her hands and proceeded to torture her,” according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office.

Edmond-Geiger was arrested at the scene. He now faces the following charges:

One count of attempted murder

Two counts of felonious assault

One count of kidnapping

One count of tampering with evidence

One count of having weapons under disability

“I have seen a lot of truly terrible cases over the years, and this one is one of the most horrific I’ve seen,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “Thankfully, law enforcement found her alive, and I am praying for her recovery.”

His next court date has not yet been set.

