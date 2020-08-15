Crime Stoppers looking for person who severely abused puppy in Lenawee Co.

The 10-week-old puppy, named Brave, died within 24 hours of receiving medical care despite the efforts of the staff at the Lenawee County Humane Society.

ADRIAN, Mich. — The Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County is asking for the public's help with information leading to the person responsible for severely abusing a pitbull mix puppy.

The Adrian Police Department responded to a report of an animal cruelty case at McFarland Park at 210 E. Maumee St. on July 24. The animal turned out to be an approximately 10-week-old tan and white puppy.

The Lenawee County Humane Society accepted the dog as it was severely emaciated with evidence of abuse. There was an indication that the puppy had its muzzle taped shut as it had fresh and healing wounds around the mouth.

The puppy was so weak he could barely stand or keep his eyes open. There was no sign of an owner or individual who dropped him off. The puppy, named Brave, passed away within 24 hours of receiving medical care despite the efforts of the staff at the Lenawee County Humane Society.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County at 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/431.

Any tips that lead to the arrest of the responsible person or persons will earn the caller a cash reward. Police will protect your identity.