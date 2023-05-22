19-year-old arrested, accused of shooting woman in leg Sunday

Toledo police said they responded to Finch Street Sunday evening.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police arrested a 19-year-old accused of shooting a woman in south Toledo Sunday.

According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to a call regarding a person shot in the 1700 block of Finch Street at approximately 6:43 p.m. Authorities located a 39-year-old woman who had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. Lucas County EMS transported the victim to the hospital for what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

Police located evidence of a shooting at the intersection of Emery Street and Finch Street, where they also took 19-year-old Brandon McFarland Jr. into custody as a suspect.

According to court documents, McFarland claimed he and the victim had a verbal altercation during which she allegedly continued to follow him down the street after he told her to "stay away." McFarland then allegedly shot the victim.

McFarland is charged with second degree felonious assault.

The suspect is also facing felony charges for an incident on May 10, when he allegedly shot at his father's vehicle while he and two others were inside it.

MORE LOCAL CRIME HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.