Records: Man shoots Amazon driver at home near southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 59-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly shot an Amazon driver near southwest Columbus on Sunday.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the Amazon driver arrived in the 3600 block of Norton Road to deliver a package.

As the driver was walking away, court records say Keith Grubb left the home holding a shotgun and fired it. The employee suffered injuries to the face and rib cage and his vehicle was damaged.

Grubb was arrested and is charged with one count of felonious assault.

He appeared in Franklin County Municipal Court Tuesday morning where a judge set a $10,000 bond.