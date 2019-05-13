Defense attorneys of man who is being charged in the death of a two-year-old boy asked Monday that his May 20 trial date be vacated.

The judge approved their request and scheduled a pretrial hearing on May 31 in which the defendant is expected to change his plea.

Brian Zingg was charged with child endangerment and involuntary manslaughter after a boy in his care was seriously hurt and Zingg failed to call 911 or take the child to a hospital, according to police.

The toddler died from the injuries sustained later.