Lucas County Coroner rules fatal drive-by shooting a homicide; victim hit four times

Toledo police found Daniel Torres dead in a home on Beecham Street early Sunday morning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Coroner ruled the death of 61-year-old shooting victim Daniel Torres a homicide Thursday.

According to Toledo police, officers found Torres suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a home on the 1400 block of Beecham Street early Sunday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toledo police said they believe shots were fired from the street.

Following an autopsy, it was revealed that Torres was hit four times with bullets, once in the head, once in the back and twice in his left arm.

The coroner determined the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds.

This investigation is ongoing.