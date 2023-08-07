2 men charged federally in connection to cross-county crime spree that left Columbus officer injured

Both central Ohio men are charged with aiding and abetting a bank robbery and the use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A second arrest was made at a Chicago airport Saturday in connection to Thursday’s shootout during which a Columbus officer was critically injured and a suspect was killed.

Aden Abdullahi Jama, 20, of Reynoldsburg, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at the Chicago O’Hare International Airport while he was attempting to board a flight to Turkey. Columbus police also arrested 23-year-old Fazsal Darod, of Columbus, on Friday outside of his residence in North Linden.

Both central Ohio men are charged with aiding and abetting a bank robbery and the use of a firearm during a crime of violence, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker.

In the afternoon hours of Thursday, the Whitehall Division of Police said a Porsche was stolen at gunpoint from the Byers dealership on North Hamilton Road.

Sgt. Joe Albert with the Columbus Division of Police said officers, shortly thereafter, responded to a robbery at Fifth Third Bank on Hilliard-Rome Road. Whitehall police said the bank robbery suspects were the same suspects who stole the Porsche.

Albert said officers followed the suspects onto Interstate 70 eastbound where the pursuit ended near West Mound Street. At some point during the encounter, Albert said gunfire was exchanged in the area, though he could not specify exactly where.

One officer was shot in the leg and one suspect was killed. Columbus police said eight officers were involved in the shooting, but they have not released their identities.

Jama and Darod allegedly fled from the scene on foot, avoiding apprehension. Officers found two firearms at the scene: a Glock handgun with an extended magazine and a semiautomatic handgun.

The wounded officer was taken by his partner to Grant Medical Center. The injured officer was initially listed in critical condition. He was then taken into surgery, according to police, and his condition was subsequently described as "stable."

The names of the dead suspect and the wounded officer have not yet been released.

Police have not provided an update on the officer's condition, but said that he is still recovering in the hospital.

"This officer is struggling, he's got a long road ahead. We're confident that his toughness will pull through," Bodker said.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is asking the community to keep the officer in their thoughts.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting involving the officer.

Detectives with the Columbus Division of Police's Homicide Unit are investigating the bank robbery.

The Columbus Division of Police released the following statement on Saturday:

"We are grateful tonight for the assistance from our local, state, and federal partners who helped bring these criminals to justice. We made a promise to find these individuals and hold them accountable for their actions - and it wasn't possible without the help from multiple agencies and the community.