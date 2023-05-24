Records: Columbus officer charged after allegedly recording upskirt video of underage girl in Illinois

Adam Nguyen, 26, was arrested and charged with unauthorized video recording and live video transmission.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An officer with the Columbus Division of Police was arrested on Sunday after allegedly recording an upskirt video of a girl under the age of 18 without her consent, according to court documents.

Adam Nguyen, 26, was arrested and charged with unauthorized video recording and live video transmission. Documents from the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois say the incident took place on May 21 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.

He was released on a recognizance bond the next day.

He has worked with the division for two years and is now on administrative duty due to the criminal investigation.