City of Columbus plans to sue Hyundai, Kia over vehicle thefts

CrimeTracker 10 has reported on the rise in vehicle thefts of the two brands, mainly at the hands of a juvenile group known as the "Kia Boys."

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus is planning to file a lawsuit against Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia over what they say is their failure to include industry-standard anti-theft technology in vehicles that has led to high levels of theft in central Ohio.

City Attorney Zach Klein said in a release that Hyundai and Kia have intentionally and consciously manufactured, marketed and sold vehicles that lacked security features such as engine immobilizers, reinforced steering columns and sensors designed to detect window glass breakage.

“For years, Kia and Hyundai cut corners and sold vehicles they knew were so unsafe they could be stolen with ease by a teenager with access to simple tools and a TikTok account,” said Klein. “Kia and Hyundai’s negligence in pursuit of corporate profit is unconscionable. It’s time we held these automakers accountable for cheating consumers and passing the buck and responsibility to clean up the mess they made onto the rest of us.”

“It is a daily problem for us. Daily we are arresting juveniles in stolen vehicles,” said Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant.

Statistics from the Columbus Division of Police show 1,497 Hyundais and 1,243 Kias stolen between Jan. 1, 2022, and Oct. 15. During that same time frame in 2021, there were 273 Hyundais and 224 Kias stolen.

The city is seeing an average of 17 thefts each day and a 450% increase overall.

Bryant says her department is working with the juvenile court judges, parents, and other law enforcement departments, but argues Hyundai and Kia have yet to step up.

“It's time for Kia to step up. This is absolutely unacceptable to put so many young people at risk, families at risk. Kia needs to step up and help solve this problem,” argued Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

The deficiencies in the vehicles have been shown on social media platforms where content creators describe how to steal a Hyundai or a Kia with a screwdriver and a USB charger.

The surge in Kia and Hyundai thefts has cost consumers, insurance companies, local governments and law enforcement millions of dollars over the past year, according to Klein.

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said the city has reached out to the two companies to ask for assistance but they "have received no meaningful cooperation."

Last month, Hyundai offered security kits, but it would cost customers $170 and that doesn't include installation fees.

Klein said the city plans to ask the court to compel Hyundai and Kia to lessen the public nuisance caused by their inaction.

Additionally, the city plans to prohibit the sales of unsafe vehicles and require Hyundai and Kia to recall, repair or replace the unsafe vehicles currently on the road, as well as damages in excess of $25,000, punitive damages, legal and other expenses.

Klein said the city plans to file the lawsuit in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas in the coming weeks, but needs approval from city council to approve a contract to hire special counsel for the city.

In August, CrimeTracker 10’s Lacey Crisp asked Klein if his office was considering such a lawsuit. At that time, Klein said no. Klein explained the reason now is because, “It's a matter of watching the wave continue and seeing our police officers are being diverted to deal with this issue and frankly seeing way too many of our kids, because they are primarily juveniles who are watching the TikToks and stealing cars in 30 seconds, end up significantly injured or dead.”

Statement from Kia

Kia remains concerned about the recent trend among youth in some areas, encouraged by social media, to target certain Kia cars with a steel key and “turn-to-start” ignition systems. In many cases, the vehicles are stolen solely for the purpose of operating in a reckless manner. Such criminal conduct endangers our local communities and violates property rights.

While no car can be made completely theft-proof, Kia continues to make steering wheel locks available to customers through interested local law enforcement agencies, subject to available supply, at no cost to concerned owners of these vehicles.

Kia also continues its efforts to develop additional solutions for vehicles not originally equipped with an immobilizer, including the development and testing of enhanced security software.

All 2022 models and trims have an immobilizer applied either at the beginning of the year or as a running change, and all Kia vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

Kia customers with questions regarding their Kia vehicle should contact the Kia Consumer Assistance Center directly at 1-800-333-4542 (Kia).

Statement from Hyundai

We remain concerned about the increase in thefts of certain Hyundai vehicles that have been targeted in a coordinated social media campaign. Currently, Hyundai provides steering wheel locks, as available, to law enforcement agencies in impacted areas. In addition, Hyundai will provide two other options for owners of these earlier model year vehicles targeted by thieves.

Hyundai has released a glass break sensor security kit that targets the method of entry used by thieves to break into these vehicles. These kits are available for purchase and installation at Hyundai dealerships and Compustar authorized installers across the country. The MSRP for the kit is $170, and the estimated cost for installation may vary by location. Hyundai is also developing a software update to further secure these targeted vehicles. We anticipate that this software update will become available for certain vehicles in the first half of 2023, with updates for other vehicles following thereafter.

Please note that all Hyundai vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Some earlier models, without a push-button ignition, do not have engine immobilizers. In November 2021, engine immobilizers became standard on all Hyundai vehicles produced.